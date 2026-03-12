Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,871 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,478,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 325,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $191.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average is $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $192.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.95.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

