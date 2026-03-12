Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) versus Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Head to Head Survey

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) and Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gemini Space Station and Ridgepost Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Space Station 1 9 3 0 2.15 Ridgepost Capital 0 1 1 1 3.00

Gemini Space Station presently has a consensus price target of $16.68, suggesting a potential upside of 93.08%. Ridgepost Capital has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.77%. Given Gemini Space Station’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gemini Space Station is more favorable than Ridgepost Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Space Station N/A N/A N/A Ridgepost Capital 6.86% 25.77% 10.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gemini Space Station and Ridgepost Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gemini Space Station and Ridgepost Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Space Station N/A N/A N/A ($1.81) -4.77 Ridgepost Capital $297.35 million 2.79 $19.50 million $0.18 41.92

Ridgepost Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Space Station. Gemini Space Station is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ridgepost Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Ridgepost Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Ridgepost Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ridgepost Capital beats Gemini Space Station on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Space Station

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets. As of July 31, 2025, we serve approximately 549,000 MTUs and approximately 10,000 institutions in over 60 countries, with over $21 billion of assets on our platform, over $285 billion in lifetime trading volume, and over $830 billion in transfers processed on our platform. Since our founding, we have watched the overall crypto market capitalization expand from under $10 billion to over $3 trillion as users discover the onchain world. Our core exchange product has expanded over time to become a comprehensive platform for our users to engage with the cryptoeconomy, including a derivatives exchange, staking services, an over-the-counter (“OTC”) trading desk, institutional-grade custody, a New York Department of Financial Services (“NYDFS”)-regulated stablecoin, a U.S. credit card, and a Web3 studio for NFTs. We support a large variety of crypto assets on our platform, including bitcoin, ether, and stablecoins. We strive to deliver a seamless user experience to both retail and institutional users: • Retail: We often serve as a primary gateway for individual retail users into the cryptoeconomy. We provide a user-friendly, secure platform and mobile app for users to buy, sell, store, stake, and transfer a variety of crypto assets. Our products aim to suit the needs of beginners and sophisticated users alike. • Institutional: We provide institutional investors, including asset managers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and corporations with a robust and secure platform to access crypto markets. We offer advanced trading, OTC trading, and institutional-grade custody. On the Gemini platform, a user can begin their crypto journey with $1 or $1 million and engage with our continually updated educational materials to learn about all aspects of the cryptoeconomy. Since our founding, we have sought to adhere to high standards of security, regulation, and compliance. We operate exchanges through regulated entities in the United States and abroad. In addition, we offer digital asset custody services through Gemini Trust, a New York limited purpose trust company. All customer assets are held in full on our platform, ensuring every unit of cryptocurrency or fiat held by a user is available to the user. We hold money transmission licenses (“MTLs”) or the statutory equivalent in all states that require such licenses so that we are able to operate in all 50 states and have direct access to fiat banking rails. We believe our early focus on security and compliance has made us one of the most trusted brands in crypto and on-ramps into the cryptoeconomy. Our crypto-native technology stack at the core of our platform enables us to support advanced functionality and complex blockchain integrations while serving the demands of a global, 24/7/365 crypto market. Our proprietary, in-house custody solutions enable us to offer products that are both secure and easy to use. This approach to security, innovation, and an elegant user experience has created a powerful flywheel effect. Our product innovation and security have attracted a growing, loyal user base, which has allowed us to reinvest in new, innovative products at the forefront of a complex and rapidly growing industry. This furthers our competitive position and helps solidify us as one of the leading on-ramps into the cryptoeconomy. We have grown to a significant scale since our founding and continue to benefit from a loyal user base that expands over time. Longer term, we expect to continue to grow and diversify our transaction-based revenue through the growth of newly launched products, such as derivatives, and the diversification of assets on our platform to represent a wider variety of crypto-asset use cases with less cross-asset correlation in volatility. We also expect growth in non-transaction revenue to contribute to smaller market-based fluctuations in our results. Our total revenue is largely generated from transaction fees earned on volume-based trades across retail and institutional users. For the year ended December 31, 2024, transaction revenue represented 69.7% of total revenue, and our total revenue was $142.2 million, with net income (loss) of $(158.5) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(13.2) million. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, transaction revenue represented 65.5% of total revenue, and our total revenue was $68.6 million, with net income (loss) of $(282.5) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(113.5) million. Our principal executive offices are located in New York, New York.

About Ridgepost Capital

P10, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

