Reviewing Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Honeywell International has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Honeywell International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $37.44 billion 4.07 $4.73 billion $7.99 29.97 Hitachi $64.25 billion 2.17 $4.06 billion $1.48 20.61

This table compares Honeywell International and Hitachi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Honeywell International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hitachi. Hitachi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $4.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Honeywell International pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hitachi pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Honeywell International has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Honeywell International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Honeywell International and Hitachi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 1 8 12 0 2.52 Hitachi 0 2 0 1 2.67

Honeywell International presently has a consensus target price of $251.22, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Honeywell International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than Hitachi.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 12.74% 40.64% 8.89% Hitachi 8.05% 13.27% 5.96%

Summary

Honeywell International beats Hitachi on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services. Its Honeywell Building Technologies segment provides software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems, and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. The company’s Performance Materials and Technologies segment offers automation control, instrumentation, and software and related services; catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting; and materials to manufacture end products, such as bullet-resistant armor, nylon, computer chips, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as provides materials based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology. Its Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protective equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls for sensing and productivity solution; cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; mobile devices and software; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Hitachi

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others. The company offers system integration, consulting, cloud services, storage, servers, and ATMs; finance solutions, social infrastructure information systems, government and public corporation information system, big data and AI, and IoT and data management; and IT products. It also operates power grids, nuclear and clear energy, renewable energy; provides energy management services and distributed power source solutions; semiconductors; elevators and escalators; air conditioners; industrial equipment; and railway systems. In addition, the company offers medical equipment for radiation therapy, In-vitro diagnosis, and regenerative medicines; automotive systems; home appliances; and water treatment solutions for water supply and sewage infrastructure, industrial water treatment, seawater desalination, and water recycling, as well as maintenance and repair services. Further, it hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining machinery, construction solutions, and mine management systems. Additionally, the company offers specialty steel, functional components and equipment, power electronic and magnetic materials, wires, and cable and related products; optical disk drives; and property management services. Hitachi, Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.