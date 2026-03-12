Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRSP FY2028 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.47. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $38.50 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $139.09 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,569.77% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

CRSP stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.72. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 59.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 101,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $111,048.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,346.70. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 60,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,613,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,926.23. This represents a 30.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 99,079 shares of company stock worth $5,643,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: CRISPR priced an upsized $550M convertible senior notes offering (option for an additional $50M) that is expected to close March 16; estimated net proceeds ~ $536.3M to be used for general corporate purposes — provides meaningful runway for development and commercialization. GlobeNewswire

CRISPR priced an upsized $550M convertible senior notes offering (option for an additional $50M) that is expected to close March 16; estimated net proceeds ~ $536.3M to be used for general corporate purposes — provides meaningful runway for development and commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: CRISPR reported FY2025 revenue of $116M driven by CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel), including $54M in Q4 — validates early commercial uptake and supports longer-term revenue potential. Yahoo Finance

Commercial traction: CRISPR reported FY2025 revenue of $116M driven by CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel), including $54M in Q4 — validates early commercial uptake and supports longer-term revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Conversion terms include an initial conversion price of ~$76.56 per share (≈45% premium to the March 10 close) and an effective coupon ~1.73% (after Swiss withholding adjustment). The premium reduces immediate dilution risk but creates potential dilution if the stock approaches the conversion price. Quiver Quant

Conversion terms include an initial conversion price of ~$76.56 per share (≈45% premium to the March 10 close) and an effective coupon ~1.73% (after Swiss withholding adjustment). The premium reduces immediate dilution risk but creates potential dilution if the stock approaches the conversion price. Neutral Sentiment: Broker note adjustments: Brookline Capital made very small downward tweaks to long-range FY2028–FY2030 EPS forecasts (FY2030 from $139.88 to $139.09, FY2029 from $38.66 to $38.50, FY2028 from $7.47 to $7.44). These moves are minor relative to the company’s longer-term modeled profitability and don’t appear to drive the intraday move. (Source: analyst report summary)

Broker note adjustments: Brookline Capital made very small downward tweaks to long-range FY2028–FY2030 EPS forecasts (FY2030 from $139.88 to $139.09, FY2029 from $38.66 to $38.50, FY2028 from $7.47 to $7.44). These moves are minor relative to the company’s longer-term modeled profitability and don’t appear to drive the intraday move. (Source: analyst report summary) Negative Sentiment: Market reaction/dilution concerns: The convertible notes deal sparked selling pressure and headlines about shares falling; coverage highlights investor worry about dilution and that management tapped the debt market rather than equity. That selling is the proximate cause of today’s price decline. Yahoo Finance – stock dip

Market reaction/dilution concerns: The convertible notes deal sparked selling pressure and headlines about shares falling; coverage highlights investor worry about dilution and that management tapped the debt market rather than equity. That selling is the proximate cause of today’s price decline. Negative Sentiment: Additional negative press and volatility: Multiple outlets linked the notes announcement to sharp intraday moves (some reports describing double-digit swings), and social/retail attention (including coverage of ARK activity) likely amplified volatility. Blockonomi

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

