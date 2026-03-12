Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRSP FY2028 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.47. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $38.50 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $139.09 EPS.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,569.77% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis.
CRSP stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.72. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 59.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 101,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $111,048.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,346.70. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 60,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,613,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,926.23. This represents a 30.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 99,079 shares of company stock worth $5,643,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: CRISPR priced an upsized $550M convertible senior notes offering (option for an additional $50M) that is expected to close March 16; estimated net proceeds ~ $536.3M to be used for general corporate purposes — provides meaningful runway for development and commercialization. GlobeNewswire
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: CRISPR reported FY2025 revenue of $116M driven by CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel), including $54M in Q4 — validates early commercial uptake and supports longer-term revenue potential. Yahoo Finance
- Neutral Sentiment: Conversion terms include an initial conversion price of ~$76.56 per share (≈45% premium to the March 10 close) and an effective coupon ~1.73% (after Swiss withholding adjustment). The premium reduces immediate dilution risk but creates potential dilution if the stock approaches the conversion price. Quiver Quant
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker note adjustments: Brookline Capital made very small downward tweaks to long-range FY2028–FY2030 EPS forecasts (FY2030 from $139.88 to $139.09, FY2029 from $38.66 to $38.50, FY2028 from $7.47 to $7.44). These moves are minor relative to the company’s longer-term modeled profitability and don’t appear to drive the intraday move. (Source: analyst report summary)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction/dilution concerns: The convertible notes deal sparked selling pressure and headlines about shares falling; coverage highlights investor worry about dilution and that management tapped the debt market rather than equity. That selling is the proximate cause of today’s price decline. Yahoo Finance – stock dip
- Negative Sentiment: Additional negative press and volatility: Multiple outlets linked the notes announcement to sharp intraday moves (some reports describing double-digit swings), and social/retail attention (including coverage of ARK activity) likely amplified volatility. Blockonomi
CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.
Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
