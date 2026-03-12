Rep. Kelly Morrison Sells Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Representative Kelly Morrison (Democratic-Minnesota) recently sold shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock on March 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 2” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 3/8/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) on 3/8/2026.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.87. 758,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,390,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,123,534,000 after purchasing an additional 217,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,613,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,359,000 after acquiring an additional 830,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,682,000 after buying an additional 62,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,062,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Barclays upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $908,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,778.72. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total transaction of $1,290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,777 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,254.85. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,686 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

