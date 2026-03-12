Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Thermon Group stock on March 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 2/18/2026.

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.1%

Thermon Group stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Thermon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Report on THR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 445.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 222,990 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.