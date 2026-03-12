Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Descartes Systems Group stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 6.5%

DSGX traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 556,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,454. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.77. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.09 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 267.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Descartes reported $0.52 EPS vs. consensus $0.50 and revenue of $192.37M vs. $188.09M, with revenue up ~15.1% year-over-year. These results are driving the immediate positive reaction. Earnings Report & Transcript

Q4 earnings beat — Descartes reported $0.52 EPS vs. consensus $0.50 and revenue of $192.37M vs. $188.09M, with revenue up ~15.1% year-over-year. These results are driving the immediate positive reaction. Positive Sentiment: Record revenues and income from operations were highlighted in the company press release, reinforcing the quality of the quarter and supporting expectations for continued top-line strength. Press Release

Record revenues and income from operations were highlighted in the company press release, reinforcing the quality of the quarter and supporting expectations for continued top-line strength. Positive Sentiment: Barclays kept an Overweight rating on DSGX and set a $89 price target (slightly reduced from $90), which still implies roughly ~20% upside from recent levels — a supportive analyst stance for the stock. Barclays Note

Barclays kept an Overweight rating on DSGX and set a $89 price target (slightly reduced from $90), which still implies roughly ~20% upside from recent levels — a supportive analyst stance for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Media and analyst coverage expanded — Yahoo and MarketIsOpen ran earnings-call highlights and feature pieces summarizing the record quarter; useful for investors seeking detail but largely reiterative of company disclosures. Yahoo Highlights

Media and analyst coverage expanded — Yahoo and MarketIsOpen ran earnings-call highlights and feature pieces summarizing the record quarter; useful for investors seeking detail but largely reiterative of company disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analyst commentaries and snapshots were published (e.g., Zacks, local press). They reinforce the beat but add little new quantitative detail beyond the company filings and call. Zacks Coverage

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes’ modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.