Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $59,255.70. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Trade Desk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Possible OpenAI partnership and related investor excitement are driving hopes for new AI-driven demand and higher-ad monetization, a catalyst that could materially re-rate TTD if confirmed. This optimism has buoyed trading interest and short-term upside potential. Trade Desk Pops on Possible OpenAI Deal—Game Changer or Headfake?

Possible OpenAI partnership and related investor excitement are driving hopes for new AI-driven demand and higher-ad monetization, a catalyst that could materially re-rate TTD if confirmed. This optimism has buoyed trading interest and short-term upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Board change: director Gokul Rajaram resigned, spotlighting governance and strategic alignment as The Trade Desk pivots more visibly into AI partnerships; the exit is notable but not clearly constructive or destructive on its own. Investors will watch subsequent board moves and insider activity for clarity. Trade Desk Board Shakeup Highlights AI Push And Valuation Questions

Board change: director Gokul Rajaram resigned, spotlighting governance and strategic alignment as The Trade Desk pivots more visibly into AI partnerships; the exit is notable but not clearly constructive or destructive on its own. Investors will watch subsequent board moves and insider activity for clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary is mixed: several bullish pieces highlight re-rating potential if AI catalysts materialize, but such coverage can be optimistic and is not a guarantee of sustained upside. These narratives keep volatility elevated. 1 of Wall Street’s Favorite Stock Worth Your Attention and 2 We Ignore

Analyst/market commentary is mixed: several bullish pieces highlight re-rating potential if AI catalysts materialize, but such coverage can be optimistic and is not a guarantee of sustained upside. These narratives keep volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush downgraded TTD following the OpenAI announcement, signaling that some analysts see execution and margin risks or believe the stock’s valuation already prices in much of the upside; downgrades can pressure shares by reducing institutional demand. Wedbush Downgrades The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Amid OpenAI Deal Announcement

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 44,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

