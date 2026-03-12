Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Skyworks Solutions stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,610. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,338,198,000 after buying an additional 389,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,626,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $800,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,600,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,901,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,229,000 after acquiring an additional 137,506 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,338 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

