Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in GE Aerospace stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $340.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

