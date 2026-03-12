Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fair Isaac stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $73.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,092.19. 963,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,778. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,068.67 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,592.33.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,972.31.

Fair Isaac News Summary

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,825 shares of company stock worth $4,657,565. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Featured Articles

