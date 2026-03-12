Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppFolio stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.12. The stock had a trading volume of 262,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,642. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.33. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $326.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $248.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.56 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AppFolio by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AppFolio from $311.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on AppFolio from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AppFolio from $350.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 6,963 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $1,181,829.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,111.60. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

