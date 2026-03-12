Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on February 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $354.35 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

