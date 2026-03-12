Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS MHVYF traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:MHVYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

