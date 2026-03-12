Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Pfizer stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

PFE stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

