Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in FirstService stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

FirstService Trading Down 2.8%

FirstService stock opened at $145.27 on Thursday. FirstService Corporation has a 12-month low of $144.49 and a 12-month high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.39.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is 34.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in FirstService by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

