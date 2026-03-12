Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,208 shares of company stock valued at $52,070,430. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

