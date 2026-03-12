Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

AMD opened at $204.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.09 and a 200 day moving average of $209.71. The stock has a market cap of $333.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,861,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,239,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,584,408. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

