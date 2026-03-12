Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FirstService stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $145.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. FirstService Corporation has a one year low of $144.49 and a one year high of $209.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 34.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FirstService by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,684 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after acquiring an additional 740,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 18,366.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 716,094 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,367,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,698,000 after purchasing an additional 579,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,597,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

