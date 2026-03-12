Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on February 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 2/23/2026.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.48 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

