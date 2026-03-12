Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on February 9th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Entegris Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $116.18 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $644,841,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $211,786,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,931,000 after buying an additional 2,053,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Entegris by 183.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,900,000 after buying an additional 2,050,473 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $132,741,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $218,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,560.53. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $3,981,428.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,007.60. This trade represents a 39.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,074 shares of company stock worth $29,640,758. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

