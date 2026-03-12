Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Labcorp stock on February 11th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Labcorp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $269.13. 245,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.12. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $293.72.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total transaction of $156,130.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,782.89. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $429,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,935.17. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,113 shares of company stock worth $4,547,450. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Labcorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 48.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Further Reading

