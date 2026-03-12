Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in EMCOR Group stock on February 4th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $720.15 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.81.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.43.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

