Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.08. 27,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 55,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

Regulus Resources Trading Down 4.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.22 million, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

