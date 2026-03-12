Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,145,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 111,245 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 176,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.6% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 198,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 38.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,209,000 after acquiring an additional 568,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.32.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 276.92%.

Key Stories Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its monthly common dividend to $0.2705 (annualized $3.246), continuing a long-run track record of monthly payouts — a direct, positive signal for income investors. Article Title

Company raised its monthly common dividend to $0.2705 (annualized $3.246), continuing a long-run track record of monthly payouts — a direct, positive signal for income investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets recently (Scotiabank to $69 with a sector outperform, Mizuho to $68, UBS to $72), signaling analyst confidence and potential upside from upgrades. Benzinga Coverage UBS PT Increase

Several analysts raised price targets recently (Scotiabank to $69 with a sector outperform, Mizuho to $68, UBS to $72), signaling analyst confidence and potential upside from upgrades. Positive Sentiment: High-profile media coverage and CEO appearances (Jim Cramer interviews, bullish CNBC and Motley Fool pieces) have reinforced the story that Realty Income’s strategy and scale remain attractive to income and long-term investors. Cramer Interview Fool Article

High-profile media coverage and CEO appearances (Jim Cramer interviews, bullish CNBC and Motley Fool pieces) have reinforced the story that Realty Income’s strategy and scale remain attractive to income and long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term thesis reiterated by analysts and outlets — Realty Income remains the largest net-lease REIT, which supports durable cash flows but is more of a structural tailwind than an immediate catalyst. Fool Article

Long-term thesis reiterated by analysts and outlets — Realty Income remains the largest net-lease REIT, which supports durable cash flows but is more of a structural tailwind than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The dividend bump was very small (from $0.2700 to $0.2705) — possibly seen as immaterial by yield-seeking investors and may have disappointed those hoping for a larger increase. Dividend Release

The dividend bump was very small (from $0.2700 to $0.2705) — possibly seen as immaterial by yield-seeking investors and may have disappointed those hoping for a larger increase. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and yield profile are stretched for some investors (high P/E and modest dividend yield relative to past), which can limit buying appetite and prompt profit-taking after recent gains. Background metrics

Valuation and yield profile are stretched for some investors (high P/E and modest dividend yield relative to past), which can limit buying appetite and prompt profit-taking after recent gains. Negative Sentiment: Trading volume was below average intraday, suggesting the move reflected light trading, rotation into higher-momentum sectors (tech/AI headlines like Oracle’s strong results), or modest profit-taking rather than a company-specific shock. Market Data

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

