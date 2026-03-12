Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 0.2% increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 214.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

