Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 0.2% increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 214.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.
Realty Income Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target to $69 and moved to a “sector outperform” rating, signaling institutional confidence and implying upside vs. recent levels. Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Scotiabank
- Positive Sentiment: UBS increased its price target to $72, another analyst upgrade that supports a higher valuation band for the stock. UBS Group Increases Realty Income Price Target to $72.00
- Positive Sentiment: Realty Income declared its 134th consecutive monthly dividend, raising the payout to $0.2705 per share (annualized $3.246; ~5.0% yield) — a small but consistent raise that supports income-focused investor demand. 134TH COMMON STOCK MONTHLY DIVIDEND INCREASE DECLARED BY REALTY INCOME
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage from Jim Cramer and buy-side commentary (Fool, 24/7 Wall St.) highlight Realty Income’s scale in net-lease REITs and its strategy, which can attract retail and institutional flows. Jim Cramer Notes “It’s Been a Good Year for Realty Income”
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst fair-value updates and Street price-targets are clustering in the $66–72 range, reflecting upgraded expectations tied to the 2026 acquisition plan, the $1.5B GIC joint venture and use of private capital — positive for growth but suggesting limited surprise to the market. How The Realty Income (O) Narrative Is Shifting With New Targets And 2026 Growth Plans
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $68 but maintained a “neutral” rating, indicating higher targets across the street but mixed conviction on near-term upside. Mizuho Price Target Raise
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.
Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.
