Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Announces Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million.

Quest Resource Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 41,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,393. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Veradace Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quest Resource to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Resource currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QRHC

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.