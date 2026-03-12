Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.44.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $148.68 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

