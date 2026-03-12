Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $132.16 and last traded at $135.20. Approximately 10,431,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,528,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Qualcomm Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

