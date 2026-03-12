Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 33,203 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 5.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 7,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $79.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Price Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $77.79 on Thursday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE: SQM) is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM’s product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

