Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,367,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.