Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,674 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $270.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

