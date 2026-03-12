QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Trading Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.6620. 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 4,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

QHSLab Stock Up 6.8%

The company has a market cap of $7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians.

