Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

PUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Public in the second quarter worth about $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 22.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 85.1% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

