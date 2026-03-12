Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,701,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $280,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,285,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,856,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.22.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Stoddard bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,406,739 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $34,985,598.93. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,709,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,738,348.88. This trade represents a 22.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,408,389 shares of company stock worth $35,154,439. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

