Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total transaction of $862,220.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,393.22. This trade represents a 23.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.69.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target to $385 and kept a Buy rating, citing McDonald’s multi-year growth strategy and brand strength — a catalyst that supports upside expectations. Tigress Financial Upgrade

McDonald’s digital/loyalty ecosystem is nearing ~210M active users, which management and analysts say can boost visit frequency and enable higher-margin personalization and promotions over time. This underpins longer-term revenue leverage from technology. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports (WSJ/Reuters) say McDonald’s will introduce $3 value meals and new $4 breakfast deals in the U.S. starting in April to reclaim its “value” image and drive traffic — likely positive for same-store sales but potentially margin-dilutive depending on mix and promotional intensity. $3 Value Meals Report

Multiple reports (WSJ/Reuters) say McDonald’s will introduce $3 value meals and new $4 breakfast deals in the U.S. starting in April to reclaim its “value” image and drive traffic — likely positive for same-store sales but potentially margin-dilutive depending on mix and promotional intensity. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares on March 10 at about $328.34, trimming his position by ~23% — not uncommon but sometimes viewed negatively by investors watching insider confidence. SEC Form 4

McDonald's Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $325.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $283.47 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Recommended Stories

