Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,385,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,569,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,278,000 after acquiring an additional 422,206 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 519.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 212,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 178,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 182,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $180.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.36.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

