Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $918,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,585 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 43.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,020,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In related news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

