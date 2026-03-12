Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,441,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,401,000 after buying an additional 380,089 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,187,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,462,000 after acquiring an additional 185,920 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,896,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 138.4% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 287,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 167,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $74.08.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.