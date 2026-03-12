ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 409.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,357,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 359,475 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,950,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 651,853 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,492,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies for severe genetic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing platform, ProQR aims to correct disease-causing mutations directly at the messenger RNA level. The company’s pipeline features several investigational candidates, including sepofarsen (formerly QR-110) for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, QR-421a targeting Usher syndrome and certain forms of retinitis pigmentosa, and QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ProQR maintains a significant presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to support its clinical research and regulatory initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.