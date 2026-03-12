ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.6850, with a volume of 740824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ProPetro

ProPetro Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,365.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $57,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients’ development targets across unconventional plays.

The company’s core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.