Progressive (NYSE:PGR) CAO Sells $29,892.00 in Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CAO Carl Joyce sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $29,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,536. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $201.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $197.92 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.08%.

Progressive News Summary

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. HSBC cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Progressive from $315.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.94.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

