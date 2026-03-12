Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,581.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 167,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,506,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,642,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $251.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $268.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

