Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 187.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

PRME stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $691.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.55. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 10.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Prime Medicine by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

