Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 120.43% from the stock’s current price.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock remained flat at C$18.60 during trading on Thursday. 4,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,506. The company has a market cap of C$503.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.00. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$17.19 and a 12-month high of C$23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.76 million for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 2.0250184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

