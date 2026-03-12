PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP) Short Interest Up 295.5% in February

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,882 shares, an increase of 295.5% from the February 12th total of 1,740 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $1.9744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 649.0%. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF ( NYSEARCA:ARP Free Report ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the quarter. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF accounts for about 29.6% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PMV Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 31.59% of PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

The Pmv Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (ARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to a variety of asset classes: global equities, fixed-income securities, commodities, and currencies based on risk parity. ARP was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by PMV.

