Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

In other Plexus news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 9,541 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $1,921,557.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,732.60. The trade was a 42.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,399 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.99, for a total value of $288,180.01. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,995 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,476. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $2,003,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $195.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.81. Plexus has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $211.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

