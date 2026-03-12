PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at UBS Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $197.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $8.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.81. 431,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,012. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.84. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $195.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.14. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $535.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. PJT Partners's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm’s dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

