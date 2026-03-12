Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.05. 10,708,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,126,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The company has a market cap of $395.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oil rally lifting fundamentals: Rising crude on Strait of Hormuz tensions has driven Chevron to fresh highs as investors favor integrated producers who benefit from higher upstream margins. Read More.

Oil rally lifting fundamentals: Rising crude on Strait of Hormuz tensions has driven Chevron to fresh highs as investors favor integrated producers who benefit from higher upstream margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Gulf of Mexico expansion: Chevron increased its footprint with new offshore lease bids, underscoring confidence in deepwater resources and long‑term U.S. upstream exposure. Read More.

Gulf of Mexico expansion: Chevron increased its footprint with new offshore lease bids, underscoring confidence in deepwater resources and long‑term U.S. upstream exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Auction participation seen as investment in growth: Reuters reports Chevron was among top spenders at a recent Gulf auction, signalling active capital deployment into upstream acreage. Read More.

Auction participation seen as investment in growth: Reuters reports Chevron was among top spenders at a recent Gulf auction, signalling active capital deployment into upstream acreage. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Emergency reserve moves could cap upside: The IEA’s coordinated releases and talk of U.S. SPR taps add a supply‑side moderating force—these actions can restrain oil gains and limit further CVX upside if sustained. Read More.

Emergency reserve moves could cap upside: The IEA’s coordinated releases and talk of U.S. SPR taps add a supply‑side moderating force—these actions can restrain oil gains and limit further CVX upside if sustained. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Political/market noise: Statements about Strategic Petroleum Reserve use (and occasional conflicting government posts) increase intraday volatility for energy names. Read More.

Political/market noise: Statements about Strategic Petroleum Reserve use (and occasional conflicting government posts) increase intraday volatility for energy names. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory penalty: Chevron agreed to pay a $1M penalty and retire about $3.6M in invalid renewable‑fuel credits under a DOJ settlement—small dollar impact but negative PR and compliance cost. Read More.

Regulatory penalty: Chevron agreed to pay a $1M penalty and retire about $3.6M in invalid renewable‑fuel credits under a DOJ settlement—small dollar impact but negative PR and compliance cost. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: A senior insider disclosed multi‑month share sales (most recently ~47,200 shares), which some traders interpret as a signal to trim exposure despite routine liquidity reasons. Read More.

Insider selling: A senior insider disclosed multi‑month share sales (most recently ~47,200 shares), which some traders interpret as a signal to trim exposure despite routine liquidity reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk and profit‑taking: Recent sharp oil swings have produced episodes where CVX underperformed broader indices as traders lock in gains—creates short‑term downside risk if oil retraces. Read More.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.