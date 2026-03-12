Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.9720 and last traded at $33.9720. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.09.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, a locally focused community banking organization serving residents and businesses in the Mid‐Atlantic region. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market instruments. Pioneer Bank’s commercial lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate, construction, equipment financing, and operating lines of credit tailored to small‐ and medium‐size enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending products, Pioneer Bankshares offers a range of treasury management and cash‐management services designed to help businesses optimize liquidity and streamline receivables and payables.

